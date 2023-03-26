BMW has confirmed it will introduce an iX2 near the end of the year, therefore indirectly announcing the second-generation compact crossover-coupe will debut before 2023. It remains to be seen whether the M Performance model will also break cover in this timeframe, and in the meantime, a prototype has been spied in action at the Nürburgring.

Despite the heavy camouflage, it’s easy to see we are dealing with the M35i since it has a quad exhaust system and the M-specific mirror design. Yes, these traits used to be exclusive to fully fledged M cars but are trickling down to M Performance models. We are getting the impression the second-gen X2 will be a great departure from the original F39, which was discontinued at some point in 2022.

Not only does it appear to be visibly larger, but it also has a different side profile with a more pronounced sloping roofline in the same vein as the fancier X4 and X6. It appears BMW will finally give the X2 (codenamed U10) the Sports Activity Coupe treatment to move away from the raised hatchback silhouette of the original model.

The new wave of front-wheel-drive-based M Performance models is expected to use an evolution of the B48 engine. The turbocharged 2.0-liter mill is allegedly getting a minor bump in power to make a little over 300 hp in models such as the X1 M35i and the M135i, with a future M235i likely to use the same four-pot unit. All these vehicles will be offered exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

Much like the exterior is being overhauled, BMW will completely change the interior by installing iDrive 9 with a pair of screens in a curved piece of glass. There will be far fewer conventional buttons because most functions will be accessed from the touchscreen, which measures 10.7 inches in the case of the X1. Going forward, front-wheel-drive-based models will run on Android Automotive OS, with the X1 leading the way with the vehicles manufactured from the second quarter of 2023.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube