BMW’s electric onslaught will continue later this year with the unveiling of the second-generation X2. Carrying the “U10” internal codename, the coupe-SUV will be offered in a zero-emission guise alongside the usual gasoline and diesel variants. Meanwhile, there’s still testing that needs to be done, and where better to do it if not at the Nürburgring?

A new spy video shows the 2024 BMW iX2 working out at the ‘Ring gym while hiding the full production body and final lights under the typical swirly black and white camouflage. Even with the bulky disguise, it’s easy to notice the new model will represent a significant departure in terms of styling compared to the F39 discontinued in 2022. It’s going for the mini-X4 vibe, therefore eschewing the raised hatchback silhouette of its predecessor.

For a fully electric crossover, the iX2 is certainly loud. Of course, it’s not because there’s an internal combustion engine underneath the hood but rather due to the tires screeching while the test driver pushes the vehicle hard through the corners. At the end of the spy video, we can see the prototype standing still, allowing us to better look at the sharp headlights flanking a normal-sized kidney grille.

We can’t say with certainty what was powering the iX2 although logic tells us BMW will initially sell the swoopy electric crossover in the xDrive30 specification. That means a pair of motors delivering a combined 313 hp (230 kW) and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) to mirror the iX1 xDrive30. The latter sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.6 seconds and is electronically capped at 112 mph (180 km/h).

As with the conventionally shaped model, the iX2 should have a lithium-ion battery pack with a net capacity of 64.7 kWh. In the case of the iX1, that gives the vehicle a WLTP range of 417 to 440 kilometers (259 to 273 miles). BMW is also believed to be working on a lesser configuration of both models, an eDrive20 with front-wheel drive and a single motor.

The iX2 is going to be assembled in late 2023 at the Regensburg plant in Germany.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube