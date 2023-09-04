In November 2023, BMW will launch its latest addition to the electric vehicle lineup, the BMW iX1 eDrive20. Priced at 47,900 euros, this compact Sports Activity Vehicle will deliver an electric range between 430 and 475 kilometers on the WLTP. Under the hood, the BMW iX1 eDrive20 is equipped with an electric motor boasting a maximum output of 150 kW (204 hp), thanks to a temporary boost feature. The power maximum torque of 247 Nm is available from the get-go. This all-electric crossover accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.6 seconds, with its top speed electronically limited to 170 km/h.

204 HP, 170 km/h Top Speed

Of course, the heart of this electric vehicle is its high-voltage battery with a usable energy content of 64.7 kWh. Charging the iX1 eDrive20 can be achieved in multiple ways. The AC charging – with up to 11 kW as standard – will recharge the battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 6.5 hours.

If you’re in a hurry, the optional three-phase AC charging at 22 kW can slash that time to 3 hours and 45 minutes. For rapid charging, the battery can be filled up with direct current at 130 kW, allowing you to boost your battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 29 minutes.

iDrive 9 with QuickSelect

Inside, the BMW iX1 eDrive20 comes with the new BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect” and the latest BMW Operating System 9 as standard features. Additionally, the new BMW Digital Premium offer provides access to a range of digital services, essentially a subscription model.

The iX1 eDrive20 joins the all-wheel drive iX1 xDrive30 model. The 2023 BMW iX1 xDrive30 features two electric motors powered by a 64.7 kWh net capacity battery. The total power output for that model is 313 horsepower (40 hp comes from the Boost mode) and 494 Nm of torque (364 lb-ft). This is enough to propel the electric X1 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds (as tested by us in this video).

This new BMW iX1 eDrive20 is still not coming to the U.S. market.