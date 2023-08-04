BMW is currently running final checks on their prototypes in preparation for the production of the 2024 BMW X2 (codename U10), scheduled to commence in November 2023. This camouflaged BMW X2 hails from Germany, offering us a closer look at its shape and size. Let’s delve into the design aspects. The front-end will undoubtedly resemble the one found on the BMW X1 (U11), featuring sleek headlights and a mesh grille typically reserved for M Performance models, like the BMW X2 M35i.

More Crossover than Hatchback

The camouflage tape on the roof, wing mirrors, front, and rear fenders provides us with a sneak peek at the prototype’s paint job, which appears to be Utah Orange Metallic, a color we already know from the X1 (U11). Notably, it’s the rear shape that will set apart the new 2024 BMW X2 from both the X1 and the previous generation X2.

Departing from its predecessor’s unique hatchback-like approach, the 2024 BMW X2 will embrace the conventional silhouette of an SUV coupe. The first-ever BMW X2 aimed to balance dynamic design with practicality, ensuring ample rear headroom. This distinct approach, however, will not be retained in the new model. Additionally, the window frame will undergo a significant transformation, tapering towards the D pillar and adopting an inverted Hofmeister kink, inspired by the sleek design of the X4. While also incorporating specific profile elements from the X1, like the sharp character line and flush door handles, the BMW X2 will establish its own distinctive identity.

The taillights of the new 2024 BMW X2 will undoubtedly catch the eye, featuring double C-shaped LEDs for a modern and minimalist look. The 2024 BMW X2 M35i will boast a ducktail spoiler and sportier diffuser. At the front, the bumper has been modified, now showcasing a sharper trapezoidal air intake, enhancing its striking appearance.

The First-Ever BMW iX2

The 2024 BMW X2 M35i comes with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine as the X1 M35i. This engine generates 312 horsepower and a peak torque of 295 pound-feet (400 Newton meters) between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. Additionally, a BMW iX2 all-electric variant will come also, although it’s unlikely to be available in the United States. The production of the U10 X2 models is scheduled to begin in November 2023 and will continue until 2030.

[Spy Photos: Lukas for BimmerToday]