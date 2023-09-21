In the few months that have passed since BMW unveiled the 2024 X5 M, we’ve already seen our fair share of SUVs painted in Individual colors. A relevant example would have to be Frozen Black with its matte paint, but what about a special color with a metallic finish? Thankfully, BMW Slovakia is here to deliver by highlighting a lovely example dressed to impress in Wildberry.

We have yet to see a BMW that doesn’t look great in this paint and the 2024 X5 M is no exception. Going forward, the Bavarians are selling their high-performance SUV exclusively as a Competition model. In fact, all M models will sooner or later be offered in Competition guise as the base model. Getting back to this vehicle at hand, it rides on the 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels (style 818M) with a star-spoke design and a bi-color finish combined with black brake calipers.

The Life Cycle Impulse has brought slimmer adaptive LED matrix headlights (replacing laser tech) flanking a redesigned black kidney grille with horizontal slats. The bumpers have also been resculpted and there’s now more glossy black than before, while the updated taillight graphics portray an “X” motif. Inside where the iDrive 8 now calls home, this X5 M Competition has Silverstone leather and a carbon fiber trim on the dashboard where an illuminated M graphic has been added.

Although the M60i and lesser versions have switched to a small gear selector for the 2024 model year, that’s not the case for the full-fat M version as it has the old bulky lever. It does have a simplified center console since BMW eliminated most of the switchgear to make room for the 14.9-inch touchscreen from where you’ll access most of the vehicle’s functions. Speaking of the infotainment, iDrive 8.5 and 9.0 are already available on select models, with the Neue Klasse EVs arriving from 2025 to usher in an all-new iDrive 10.

Since we’ve mentioned the future, word on the street is BMW is working on a next-generation X5 carrying the “G65” internal codename. It’ll allegedly keep the V8 but not in Europe where there are stringent emissions regulations that will get even tougher with the implementation of Euro 7 in 2025. A purely electric iX5 is supposedly planned, although it will utilize the same CLAR platform as the conventionally powered versions instead of the dedicated Neue Klasse architecture.

Source: BMW Slovakia / Samuel Zaťko