The BMW X5 is one of the most successful SUVs on the market, and its fifth generation is set to continue that success in 2027. The new 2027 BMW X5 (G65) will be based on the CLAR platform, which is also used by the current generation X5. This means that the new 2027 X5 will be available with a variety of powertrain options, including combustion engines, hybrid engines, and electric motors.

CLAR Platform for ICE and EV Models

One of the highlights of the new 2027 BMW X5 will be the first-ever BMW iX5 electric SUV which is also based on the CLAR architecture and not on the upcoming Neue Klasse. The choice is quite interesting because a dedicated platform has certain benefits when it comes to packaging, design and range. So one has to wonder if this decision is purely based on timing and roll-out schedules. Of course, the BMW iX5 would use a dual-motor system that would deliver massive and instant power. It is expected to have at least a 30 percent range increase of the current BMW electric vehicles which will put it in the 400 miles range.

Six-Cylinder and V8 Engines

Under the hood, the 2027 BMW X5 G65 will continue to offer a range of impressive powertrains that marry performance and sustainability. The iconic 3.0-liter six-cylinder and 4.4-liter V8 engines are expected to make a return, catering to those who crave a dynamic driving experience. Sources say that the V8 engine will not be offered in Europe, but it will be an essential component of the U.S. model lineup. Of course, plug-in hybrids X5 models are likely in the plan as well. It’s unclear whether BMW will continue to offer a diesel option in Europe, or focus exclusively on PHEVs, like the X5 M60e or X5 50e.

Refreshed and Modern Design

While the design of the 2027 BMW X5 G65 remains shrouded in mystery, enthusiasts can expect the model to stay true to its heritage of blending sportiness and luxury. The X5’s distinctive form, which seamlessly accommodates five to seven passengers, will likely remain intact. While it might not take on the futuristic aesthetic of the Neue Klasse-based models, the G65 BMW X5 could showcase design elements from Neue Klasse’s design language. We also don’t expect the X7’s split headlights to make their way to the X5 family.

Inside the cabin, the latest iteration of the BMW iDrive infotainment system will take center stage. We will get a glimpse at the new iDrive system in just a few days. Of course, the 2027 BMW X5 will most likely offer a large display and minimal physical buttons. Additionally, the G65 BMW X5 will incorporate the latest Driving Assistance Systems, reaching Level 3 autonomy, and exemplifying BMW’s commitment to enhancing safety and convenience.

Release Date

The 2027 BMW X5 is expected to be released in the United States in 2027. Pricing won’t be released until we get closer to production date. Following reports from earlier this year stating the next-generation 1 Series and X3 with gasoline engines will drop the letter “it” from their names, it seems BMW has a similar plan for the new BMW X5. The 2027 BMW X5 is sure to be a popular choice for buyers who are looking for a luxurious and versatile SUV. The X5 was always one of the most solid products ever offered by the Bavarians.

Here are some of the key features of the 2027 BMW X5:

Available with a variety of powertrain options, including combustion engines, hybrid engines, and electric drivetrains

First-ever BMW iX5 electric SUV

Redesigned model with modern, yet sport looks

Updated interior with new iDrive infotainment system and technology

Level 3 driving assistance system likely

[Render by www.instagram.com/srkdesignsin and in no way it represents the actual model]