With the 2024 model year, BMW is officially bidding adieu to the X5 xDrive45e and saying hello to the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e. It brings improvements in terms of performance and efficiency as the electrified SUV not only packs more power but also has a beefier battery for a greater electric range. As with the conventionally powered versions, the plug-in hybrid gets slimmer headlights, a fresh look for the taillights, iDrive 8, and a small gear selector.

More Power and Electric Range

At the heart of the first-ever 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e is an uprated inline-six, 3.0-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor incorporated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The two push out a total of 483 hp or 94 hp more than before while torque rises by 73 lb-ft to 516 lb-ft. On its own, the combustion engine is good for 308 hp at 5,000 rpm and 331 lb-ft at 1,750 rpm. The e-motor has 194 hp and 280 lb-ft on tap.

BMW quotes a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, which isn’t too shabby for a plug-in hybrid SUV that tips the scales at a hefty 5,573 pounds. Part of that bulk comes from a lithium-ion battery pack with a nearly 25% increase in capacity by offering a usable energy of 25.7 kWh. According to internal estimations based on the EPA’s test procedure, the BMW X5 xDrive50e should be able to do 40 miles in electric mode or 10 miles more than its predecessor.

There’s more good news to share as the PHEV now boasts a combined charging unit with support for single-phase and three-phase charging to double maximum AC charging to 7.4 kW. The battery is mounted under the floor, and BMW sells the electrified SUV with standard air suspension at both front and rear axles. Not that top speed is relevant for this version, but the BMW X5 xDrive50e is electronically capped at 130 mph.

Equipped with standard 20-inch wheels wrapped in run-flat all-season tires, the plug-in hybrid SUV retails from $72,500 (+$995 destination and handling). With the facelifted version, BMW is giving customers the possibility to opt for illuminated kidneys and a Highway Assistant that works at speeds of up to 85 mph on highways without the driver having to keep their hands on the road.

An M Sport Professional Package features a matte black grille surround, Shadowline headlights, black chrome exhaust tips, and M Sport brakes with red/blue calipers. BMW won’t charge you extra for the IconicSounds Electric since the soundtrack available in EV mode and co-developed with Hans Zimmer is included as standard.

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e will go into production in April at the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina where the other X5 models are manufactured alongside their X6 equivalents.

Source: BMW