AC Schnitzer has a long-standing tradition of engine tuning and performance upgrades. Drawing on their extensive experience and engineering knowledge, the tuning experts from Aachen have recently introduced a new performance upgrade specifically designed for BMW vehicles equipped with the 40d engine (B57D30B). This engine variant comes with a standard output of 250 kW/340 HP and 700 Nm.

The AC Schnitzer performance upgrade takes these impressive figures to new heights. The upgrade offers an impressive 22 kW/30 HP increase in power and 60 Nm of increased torque compared to the standard version. With a rated power of 272 kW/370 HP and a torque of 760 Nm at 4400 rpm, these diesel will certainly be a lot of fun to drive. Enthusiasts can now benefit from this performance upgrade, which is immediately available for various BMW models. These models include the BMW M340d xDrive, M440d xDrive, 540d xDrive, 640d xDrive, 740d xDrive, 840d xDrive, X3 40d, X4 40d, X5 xDrive 40d, X6 xDrive 40d, and X7 xDrive 40d.

Above all, the enhanced power of the AC Schnitzer performance upgrade is most evident in the improved torque it delivers. This boost in torque translates to quicker acceleration and a more forceful pull-through across all speed ranges. Even at high speeds, the increased power remains noticeable, delivering impressive driving dynamics. AC Schnitzer conducted their own measurements on a BMW M340d, clocking it at 4.70 seconds in the 0-100 km/h sprint before any tuning was applied. However, after the performance increase to 370 horsepower, they expect the vehicle to reach the 100 km/h mark in just 4.51 seconds. The advantage of the upgrade becomes even more pronounced at higher speeds and with a rolling start.

According to AC Schnitzer, the intermediate sprint from 100 to 200 km/h significantly improves from 15.85 seconds to 13.15 seconds. Even during the pursuit of the top speed of 250 km/h, the additional power certainly doesn’t go to waste. It’s worth noting that AC Schnitzer does not offer an increase in the M340d’s Vmax limit. However, they do provide a three-year guarantee, which begins on the day the vehicle is first registered, ensuring peace of mind for the driver.

