Of all the M models on sale today, the M8 has probably been getting the least attention from BMW. Whether it’s the coupe, convertible, or the more practical four-door version, the potent luxury car has rarely been updated since it came out back in 2019. There was a Life Cycle Impulse introduced early last year, but the changes were so subtle that even a diehard fan needed some time to spot the tweaks.

While the German posh brand has been neglecting the 8er lineup, tuners haven’t forgotten about the M8 models. G-Power worked its magic on the Gran Coupe a while ago, and now we get to see it in action on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. This M8 GC build “only” has 800 hp and hits 195 mph (313 km/h) but the tuner will happily sell you a 900-hp kit that unlocks a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h).

Impressive horsepower aside, it also has some serious stopping power. It certainly came in handy when a Ford Kuga almost jumped in front of the M8 while the car was traveling at speeds of over 190 mph (305 km/h). The high-performance 8 Series Gran Coupe quickly halved its speed to avoid a collision with the white compact crossover in front of it. Double-checking when changing lanes is a must on the Autobahn, especially in areas where there are no speed limits. Hopefully, the inattentive Ford driver learned their lesson.

In 2023 when noise and emissions regulations are stricter than ever, it’s refreshing to hear the aggressive soundtrack of a V8. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine is seriously loud, perhaps a bit too much given the GT character of the four-door M8. Some might also find the G-Power’s rear wing overkill but everyone will appreciate how it picks up speed and gives the sensation it has endless power resources available.

As to what will happen to the 8 Series, a third generation is believed to be in the works but it might not come right after the current model runs its course. BMW is rumored to discontinue the current 8er around 2025 and bring it back in 2029 but only the Gran Coupe as an electric model on the Neue Klasse platform. The coupe and convertible are believed to be getting the axe but nothing is official at this point.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube