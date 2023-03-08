Although BMW has given the M3 and M5 super sedans the hot CS treatment, it has refrained from taking the M8 Gran Coupe beyond the Competition level. G-Power is addressing this issue by introducing a hardcore version with a complicated name: G8M Hurricane RR. The German tuner calls it an “unassuming” car, although that giant rear wing made from carbon fiber would beg to differ.

Gone are the OEM wheels as they’ve had to make way for a custom 21-inch set wrapped in 285/30 ZR21 front and 295/30 ZR21 rear tires. The new shoes have a Jet Black look with a diamond-cut finish while the front wheels have received a polished surface at the edge and in the outer regions of the spokes. While G-Power’s Hurricane RR vehicles usually have a look-at-me orange wrap, that’s not the case here. Instead, the high-performance large sedan wears a dark shade of purple with a carbon fiber vented hood.

The real magic hides underneath the lightweight bonnet where the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 has been massaged to deliver a lot more power. Indeed, the S63 now pushes out a colossal 900 hp and 1,050 Nm (772 lb-ft) of torque. While acceleration numbers have yet to be provided, it’s certainly a lot quicker than the stock M8 Competition Gran Coupe and its 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.2 seconds. We do know the top speed remains electronically capped, but the limiter has been raised to 205 mph (330 km/h).

To extract roughly 280 hp from the eight-cylinder engine, G-Power installed forged pistons and connecting rods along with two charge air coolers. The original turbochargers now have bigger housings and CNC-milled compressors and turbine wheels. In addition, an aftermarket exhaust with large quad carbon tips has been fitted to the tuner’s ultimate four-door M8.

If 900 horses are too much to handle, G-Power also has lesser power boosts available, with outputs varying from 700 to 840 hp.

Source: G-Power