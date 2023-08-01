The highly anticipated 2024 BMW M5 Touring is undoubtedly one of the most significant car unveilings for car enthusiasts in the upcoming year. Speculations about the third-generation M5 Wagon had circulated for quite some time, but BMW M has finally put the rumors to rest by confirming its arrival. Naturally, the G99 BMW M5 is based on the upcoming 5 Series Touring and the G90 M5, so based on these spy photos, rendering artists began to imagine what the 2024 BMW M5 Touring might look like.

Design Inspired by the BMW i5 M60

These new set of renders come from Nicolas Cavero. The front-end design of the 2024 BMW M5 Touring draws evident inspiration from the latest BMW i5 M60 model, as it has been hinted that the M5 will share several similarities with it. The bumper features the typical M design with massive air intakes and air breathers, while the kidney grille comes with horizontal slats. The headlights will certainly resemble the ones in the new 5 Series, so no surprises there.

In the remaining render, you can notice flush door handles, quad exhaust pipes, and newly designed taillights. These taillights consist of two thin horizontal LEDs, giving the car a significantly more modern appearance compared to its current counterpart. Additionally, the 2024 BMW M5 Touring boasts low side skirts and a subtle roof spoiler, adding to its overall aesthetic appeal. Similar to other contemporary BMW models, it showcases an elegant shoulder line, enhancing its premium look without going overboard and maintaining a tasteful appearance.

Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Both the G90 M5 and the G99 BMW M5 Touring will introduce a plug-in hybrid powertrain, bringing it a step closer to full electrification. Housing the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 borrowed from the BMW XM, this powertrain will be coupled with an electric motor, resulting in an impressive output of around 715 horsepower. When the BMW M5 Touring makes its much-anticipated debut, it is likely to claim the title of the fastest BMW ever produced, benefitting from its lighter weight compared to the XM Label Red. With the added advantage of electric torque from its hybrid powertrain, the 2024 BMW M5 Touring should effortlessly overcome any weight penalty, promising an impressive driving experience.

Expected to Make its Way to the US

Now here’s the exciting part. While it’s unfortunate that the regular G61 BMW 5 Series won’t be available in the United States, there’s good news for car enthusiasts as the G99 BMW M5 Touring is expected to make its way to the US. Although BMW has not officially confirmed these rumors yet, reliable sources have strongly indicated its possibility. We’ve talked about this possibility since 2021 and the chatter has only increased since.

Production of the new BMW M5 Touring will begin in November 2024, about four months after the G90 M5 Sedan is planned to hit the assembly line. So we will most likely see both variants in the Summer of 2024.