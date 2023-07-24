It was back in April at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China where we first saw the new BMW M2 in Zandvoort Blue with M Performance Parts. A similarly configured variant of the sports coupe has touched down in Europe to attend the M Festival in Poland. Organized at the Silesia Ring, the annual event hosted this expensive G87 build decked out with most of the MPP.

While the one we saw in the People’s Republic also had center-mounted exhaust tips, this high-end M2 retains the standard setup. Apart from that (and the wheels and side graphics), the two cars are virtually identical as both have the full gamut of carbon fiber add-ons. A lesser obvious upgrade is the roof edge spoiler to complement the beefy aero element affixed to the trunk lid.

We’ll be honest and admit the car looks perhaps too aggressive, but the good thing about M Performance Parts is that BMW offers them individually. In other words, you’re not stuck with the whole package since you can get only the items that you like. For example, the side spats behind both front and rear wheels are not necessarily our cup of tea but we do like the pair of spoilers at the rear.

It will be interesting to see how many of these optional goodies will come standard on the M2 CS, which we’re expecting to see in 2025 as a limited-run special edition. The hotter derivative won’t be all show without any extra go since it’ll use an uprated iteration of the S58 engine. The twin-turbo inline-six makes 453 hp in the standard model whereas the CS is rumored to smash the 500-hp barrier but lose the manual transmission in the process.

Between now and the CS’ debut, BMW is likely to update the M2 with new colors. Following in the footsteps of the 3.0 CSL, the baby M can also be had with center-lock forged wheels, although we’ve only seen them thus far at the 2022 Essen Motor Show.

Source: BMW