We’ve seen the new M2 with M Performance Parts before, but the one from Essen Motor Show had an orange wrap and the full array of upgrades. For the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023, BMW decided to spice things up a bit by presenting the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe in its exclusive Zandvoort Blue paint combined with some of the MPP items.

This high-specification M2 rides on the desirable 1000 M wheels with red brake calipers, flanked by carbon fiber flics on the bumper and fender. BMW even put an “M Performance” sticker on the side skirts and an upper black stripe to let everyone know it’s not a run-of-the-mill G87. There are more carbon fiber attachments ahead of the rear wheels to lend the profile a muscular appearance.

The squarish design is accentuated by the rectangular carbon fiber air intakes while the rear hosts the center-mounted quad exhaust tips you can also have on the bigger M3 and M4. The trunk lid spoiler is quite subtle when you compare it to the large rear wing BMW installed on the showcar from Essen. Much like that one, the M2 in China has an extra spoiler in glossy black mounted on the roof for a bit more visual drama. Oddly enough, the anniversary emblems to celebrate 50 years of M are found at the front and rear but not on the wheels.

Opening the doors reveals the optional carbon bucket seats and the gear lever for the eight-speed automatic transmission, along with a carbon fiber dashboard trim and an Alcantara-wrapped central armrest. Even the floor mats proudly carry the M Performance branding to drive the point home.

As for the car standing next to the M2, it’s an M4 Competition in Speed Yellow and equipped with several goodies from the MPP catalog. At Auto Shanghai 2023, BMW is showcasing a plethora of models, including a couple of i7 M70s and XMs, along with the i3 Sedan and the new X1/iX1 in the more spacious long-wheelbase format tailored to the local market.