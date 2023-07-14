BMW has been offering M Performance Parts for many years but there has never been such a rich variety until the second-generation M2 launched in 2022. Several M Performance and full-fat M models can be had with an assortment of items from the MPP catalog as the Bavarian marque wants to benefit from an additional revenue stream. The G87 is likely the most customizable of all cars sold by BMW M GmbH, as shown here on a Toronto Red build.

Photographed going sideways in the Czech Republic at the Autodrom Most, the new M2 is chock-full of MPP goodies. Save for the center-mounted exhaust tips and the roof spoiler, it has nearly all the other items. It boasts carbon fiber side spats along with a chunky trunk lid spoiler made from the same material. The front air intakes and spoiler lip are also from carbon fiber to complement the carbon roof and side mirror caps.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are the M Performance decals running along the car’s sides as well as on the hood bulge. If you’re wondering about the wheels, it’s a regular 930 M set with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloys featuring a two-tone look. At an additional cost, BMW sells the M2 with optional centerlock wheels in the same vein as the ones fitted to the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL.

Don’t go into thinking M Performance Parts are limited to the exterior because this G87 with the automatic transmission also has quite a few upgrades inside. Alcantara was used to wrap the central armrest, parts of the steering wheel, and even the key holder. BMW also put M-branded door lock pins along with some extra carbon fiber you don’t get on the regular M2.

Adding so many goodies might not be such a great idea since you’ll significantly jack up the price of the car, so much so that you’ll be spending close to M4 money. Another alternative would be to wait until 2025 when BMW is expected to release an M2 CS as that one will have its own set of visual upgrades to go along with the stronger engine rumored to push out over 500 horsepower.

Source: BMW