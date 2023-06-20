The BMW 4 Series is getting an update, as do all Bimmers after a few years of existence. This is interesting, though, because it’s the last time we’re going to see a new internal combustion 4 Series test mule. After this generation, the 4 Series is going all-electric, just like its 3 Series sibling. So it’s kind of fun to see the entire family cars on the Nurburgring doing some testing before the LCI releases. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

Three of the four 4 Series models on sale can be seen in these photos, the Coupe, Convertible, and even the M4. The 4 Series Convertible is a standard model, with some sort of four-cylinder engine. It’s difficult to know exactly which model it is but its standard mirrors and dual circular exhausts indicate that it’s either a four-cylinder gas or diesel engine. While the 4 Series Coupe is one of the two M Performance models, the M440i or M440d. You can tell by its M mirrors and trapezoidal exhausts. While the former might suggest it’s a proper M4, the latter prove that it’s just an M Performance model. As for which one, that’s unknown. In the U.S. market, there’s only one model, the M440i, but other markets also get the M440d diesel model.

Rounding out the group is a BMW M4 Coupe, though it’s unclear if it’s the standard car or Competition model. You can tell it’s an M4 by its quad exhausts, though. It also gets a small lip spoiler, which looks new. Though, there isn’t much else that’s new and that goes for all three cars seen in these photos.

As with most new BMW LCI facelifts, the 4 Series/M4 are going to be mildly updated. New headlights feature BMW’s new upside down check mark design and that’s really about it. Inside, the 4 Series will get some new changes, such as iDrive 8 to match the BMW i4, and a toggle switch gear selector. Also, the addition of iDrive 8 subtracts physical climate controls, so expect to do all of your climate controlling via the curved touchscreen display, which has been a point of ire from all BMW enthusiasts since iDrive 8 debuted.

It’s unclear what will become of the 4 Series after this generation. We know that the next-generation Neue Klasse 3 Series will likely be electric and should be based on the Vision DEE concept, in terms of design. However, that concept was very much a sedan, so we don’t know if the 4 Series will be similar or another model altogether. It will be fascinating to find out in the next few years, though.

[Source: Motor1 | Top Photo: Motor.es]