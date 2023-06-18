BMW M3 and M4 to Receive Mid-Cycle Refresh in 2024

These renders offer a glimpse into the potential design changes of the 2025 BMW M4 Facelift. Due to an extended production cycle lasting until 2028, the BMW M4 family is set to receive a comprehensive design update in 2024. Recent spy photos have unveiled several changes to the front and rear-end of both the M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible, showcasing new headlights and taillights.

New Headlights and Taillights for 2025 BMW M4

While the BMW M4 LCI will maintain its prominent grilles, it will feature new lights. These new lamps bear a resemblance to those seen on other recently facelifted BMW models like the X5 and X6. Instead of the familiar dual halos, the new headlights incorporate dual upside-down checkmarks, lending a sharper and more digital appearance. Apart from these updates, no other notable changes can be observed at the front. The BMW M4 models are also expected to receive new taillights, with rumors suggesting that they will bear resemblance to the laser lights found on the M4 CSL.

BMW M3/M4 Competition Models to Get 518 Horsepower

Along with the design updates, BMW is also preparing a new power upgrade for the M3 and M4 models. The upcoming G80 M3 and G82 M4 Facelift models are anticipated to provide 518 horsepower, specifically for the M3/M4 Competition variants. It remains uncertain whether the rear-wheel drive M3 and M4 models will receive a power increase, as it seems unlikely due to the limitations posed by the six-speed manual transmission.

In the upcoming 2025 BMW M3 and M4 models, the large curved display will persist, but it will now be powered by iDrive 8.5. It wouldn’t be surprising if BMW introduces an updated color palette, along with new trims and leather options. Additionally, the option to choose carbon bucket seats is expected to be retained.

Extended Product Lifecycle for BMW M3 and M4

Initially, it was expected that the BMW M3 and M4 would undergo minor updates during the mid-cycle LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) without significant changes to their appearance. However, due to the extended duration these M models are projected to remain in the market, BMW may have reconsidered and decided to refresh their design to maintain their relevance. Production of the G82 M4 Coupe, G83 M4 Convertible, and G83 M3 Sedan is set to commence in Summer 2024, with deliveries expected in the following months. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the M3 and M4 models will continue to be available until 2027-2028, indicating an extended product lifecycle.

[Render by instagram.com/futurecarsnow]