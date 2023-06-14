To borrow an expression from our friends across the Atlantic, the new G60 5 Series is a bit Marmite. What that means is there are very few people on the fence about it, everyone else either loves it or hates it. While I personally like it, I see why many enthusiasts don’t. In this new render, though, it gets even sportier, showing off what an upcoming BMW M5 will look like.

This render design comes courtesy of X-Tomi, who took the BMW i5 M60 and turned it into an M5. We already know that the BMW M5 will get similar grilles and a similar front end as the i5 M60, as BMW already told us while at Villa d’Este. So the i5 M60 is a good place to start and it just gets more aggressive from there.

While the headlights are pretty similar to the i5 M60, the rest of the front end is much more aggressive, with massive, angular front air intakes and vertical kidney grille slats. However, it appears from spy photos that the actual M5 will have horizontal kidney slats, which may come as a disappointment to some enthusiasts. I can do without the hood bulges that coincide with the kidney grilles, just give us a single hood bulge in the center like a proper M car and call it a day.



As for the rest of the car, it gets flared fenders, an odd little front fender vent, and a ducktail rear spoiler. I’m not entirely sure why and I’m having a hard time placing the reason, but it reminds me of the Chevy SS sedan, for some reason. While is a compliment, as I like the simplicity of that car’s exterior. This render actually has a nice blend of aggression and subtly, like a proper M car should. If you look back at literally every M car in history, prior to the G8X models, they’ve all been subtly aggressive but not in your face. This M5 render is that way, too.

Under the hood will be a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, aided by an electric motor and some batteries. Power will be immense, at around 717 horsepower, according to our sources. However, it will also be incredibly heavy, due to the hybrid tech. We already know BMW can make heavy cars handle well but will it be fun? Well, that’s likely to be the six-figure question when it finally debuts. BMW will also have to face questions of whether it made the right choice not just switching to full electric. But we’ll cross those bridges when we get to them. For now, the M5’s design looks promising.

[Source: X-Tomi]