Black Sapphire is a stealthy new look for the BMW i5 M60

The BMW i5 M60 has been revealed in a new color: Black Sapphire. This dark hue is a departure from the car’s original Fire Red color, and it gives the i5 M60 a more stealthy look. The BMW i5 M60 in Black Sapphire also features the Extended Shadowline package, which adds blacked-out accents to the car, including the kidney grille, window trim, and exhaust tips. The wheels are also dual-tone, with black and silver spokes.

Black Sapphire enhances the sporty and luxurious design of the BMW i5 M60

It comes as no surprise that darker colors always favor larger and bolder cars. The Black Sapphire paint is a deep, rich black that gives the i5 M60 a menacing look. The large kidney grille, sharp headlights, and aggressive bumper all stand out in the dark color. This particular model also has the optional Illuminated Kidney Grille feature. The softer side design of the i5 M60 is also complemented by the Black Sapphire paint. The sloping roofline and smooth bodywork create a sleek and sophisticated look.

BMW i5 M60 offers a range of advanced technology and features

The i5 M60 is BMW’s M Performance variant using the xDrive all-wheel drive and dual motors to generate 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque. With Sport Boost/Launch Control engaged, the M60 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. A new Adaptive M Suspension Professional provides electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering, and a 0.3-inch lower ride height on the 2024 BMW i5 M60. Of course, it’s an electric car so the range is equally important. The EPA estimates for the i5 M60 come in at around 265 miles.

The BMW i5 offers all the advanced technology found in other modern BMW vehicles. It features a sleek curved display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as built-in navigation, intuitive voice commands, and more. The integration of the MyBMW App is particularly useful, especially for electric vehicles, as it allows you to pre-condition the car and plan charging. Additionally, the BMW i5 introduces several exciting additions, including the ability to play video games in your vehicle. All you need is the AirConsole app and a smartphone. To add a touch of luxury and convenience, the BMW i5 comes equipped with the BMW Interaction Bar as a standard feature, which provides easy climate controls and adds a sophisticated aesthetic.

As always, BMW presents a delightful blend of classic favorites and fresh choices for the new BMW i5 and 5 Series models. The easily recognizable colors such as Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Alpine White, and Mineral White are available for a timeless appeal. After a significant absence (except for a brief appearance on the iX), Sophisto Grey makes a comeback, along with the elusive Oxide Grey. For a contemporary touch, there are two new additions: Cape York Green and Brooklyn Grey. Additionally, BMW offers three captivating frozen schemes: Frozen Tanzanite Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, and Frozen Deep Grey.

But it’s the Black Sapphire that stands out in these particular photos. Tis deep black is a great choice for those who want a car that looks both sporty and classy. It is a perfect way to add a touch of luxury and sophistication to the first-ever BMW i5 M60. [Photos: BMW Spain]