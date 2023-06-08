The seventh generation of the iconic BMW 5 Series promises a revolutionary take on the Motorsport-focused M5 sedan. Quoted to deliver as much as 718 horsepower to all four wheels via M xDrive, it promises to be the most powerful variant yet. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the 2025 BMW M5.

2025 BMW M5 Design

The 2025 BMW M5 follows the design language put forth in the newly revealed 2024 5 Series. We already know from discussions with BMW’s Head of Design that it will share the grille from the i5 M60 xDrive. Likewise, it will probably share the aerodynamic wing mirrors with the electrified performance behemoth. With a fiery twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 up front, more aggressive air inlets and a bumper that optimizes airflow will come along, too. 20 or 21-inch wheels unique to the full-blown M version will provide increased road-holding prowess. Around the back, onlookers will spot quad exhaust outlets, a unique rear bumper, and M5 badging in the usual place.

Inside, expect similar appointments that we already see in vehicles like the BMW XM and BMW M4. A curved display will stretch the length of the driver’s side of the dashboard. Expect iDrive 8.5, a smaller shifter that mirrors the XM’s, and an M Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters. It’ll likely resemble the one inside the new 7 Series, with a flat bottom.

2025 BMW M5 Specs

While power figures are still uncertain, the first iteration will provide over 700 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and an integrated electric motor and battery. Since we’ve already seen this configuration elsewhere in the lineup, we’re certain it can produce more than that, at least rivaling the 750 horsepower in the XM Label Red. The all-electric driving range could extend up to 50 miles (rivaling that of the XM) on the WLTP standard. US EPA standards will likely be a bit less optimistic. We’re certain an eight-speed automatic transmission will appear here, as it does elsewhere in the BMW lineup.

When it comes to size, expect the M5 to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors. Enhanced fender flares will allow the vehicle to be slightly wider than its non-M brethren. It will likely sit a little bit lower due to its laser focus on performance. But mostly, the M5 will look like exactly what it is – a fast 5 Series.

2025 BMW M5 Features

Like most 5 Series before, the G90 M5 will play host to a dazzling array of features and amenities. We assume we’ll see the same level of luxury as the last generation of M5, and plenty of additions lifted from the next-generation 5 Series. We’re looking at Bowers & Wilkins sound, an interior camera, and plenty of driver aids like Highway Assistant, Active Lane Change with eye activation, and Evasion Assistant.

Tech will likely be mostly unchanged from what we see in the i5 M60 xDrive and the new 5 Series. That includes a curved display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powerful voice commands, Navigation, you know – the usual. Don’t count on seeing the in-car gaming from the i5 making the cut for the M5, though. After all, the real fun is in driving the M5.