The i7 M70 represents a collection of superlatives since it’s currently the fastest and most powerful electric BMW money can buy. It’s also among the priciest models available with the famous roundel, so who is the most suitable to talk about the car if not the M man himself? In a new video published on social media, Frank van Meel takes us on a tour of the M Performance version available for the fully electric i7.

BMW introduced the i7 M70 at last month’s Auto Shanghai show with the same two-tone paint combining Liquid Copper with Sapphire Black. The beefy EV is not limited to this livery since customers can pick from over 100 Individual colors, including a Frozen Tanzanite Blue we saw on a different i7 M70 in China. Although it’s not a full-fat M model, it does have an M logo at the front as the German luxury brand has been adding the “world’s most powerful letter” to the kidney grille of its M Lite cars for a while. We can say the same thing about the M-specific side mirror design as it’s trickling down the range.

To earn that badge, BMW has tweaked the two-axle air suspension, further reinforced the body, and updated the launch control system specifically for the i7 M70. The fullsize luxury sedan has a feature called M Sport Boost, which you’ll want to activate to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds. It unlocks the full potential of the two electric motors, which produce a combined 660 hp and a colossal 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of instant torque. The M division is playing it safe with the top speed by installing an electronic limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h).

The i7 M70 is BMW’s third electric M Performance model after the i4 M50 and iX M60. A fourth model will premiere next week when the wraps are going to come off the i5 M60. Inevitably, these should lead up to a true M electric car. BMW M is already testing a quad-motor prototype with well over 1,000 horsepower, but a production version is unlikely to arrive until the second half of the decade, possibly on the Neue Klasse platform.

Source: BMW M / YouTube