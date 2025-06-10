Shopping in the luxury segment certainly has its perks. When it comes to customization, you’re spoiled for choice. Take BMW’s flagship, the 7 Series, for example. It already offered 135 paint finishes, and now, there’s a fresh addition. It’s tailored to those looking to try a bolder hue on the already polarizing full-size sedan. At the same time, some might be tempted to believe it’s a German taxi. I joke.

BMW is expanding the color palette to include Desert Sand Uni, debuting on the 7 Series. Specifically, it’s a 740d built for the Romanian market. As you might expect, ordering the G70 in this color comes with a hefty premium. In the Eastern European country, you’ll need to shell out €7,073 for this finish. And that’s not even the priciest option; some two-tone colors from the Individual catalog can cost nearly €20,000.

The beige/cream-like shade is contrasted by black body accents from the M Sport Pro Package, a €3,792 option in Romania. As for the wheels, the two-tone “909 M” set measures a stately 21 inches. It’s a lot to take in, but then again, even a standard 7 Series doesn’t exactly blend into the background.

While BMW highlights the new paint job, the interior is also far from standard. This 740d is equipped with Tartufo Merino leather from the Individual catalog, paired with carbon fiber trim. It also features the CraftedClarity package, which is BMW’s marketing term for a crystal-like finish on elements such as the iDrive rotary knob and gear selector.

Given the extensive list of extras, this must be one of the most expensive 740d builds of its generation. Especially so with the inclusion of the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, a €6,099 option. Also notable are the glitzy daytime running lights, which are upgraded with the Crystal Iconic Glow feature, adding another €2,204 to the bill. All told, this 7 Series is certainly priced around the €150,000 mark.

If you’d rather wait for the Life Cycle Impulse, BMW will begin production of the LCI model in approximately a year. We wouldn’t hold our breath for unified headlights, as the spy shots have led us to believe the split setup will continue. While the exterior will be evolutionary, the interior could be a revolution by adopting iDrive X.

Photos: Dragoş Savu / BMW Romania