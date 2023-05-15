Stricter emissions regulations have not only forced BMW to discontinue the V12 globally but also axe the V8-powered 7 Series in Europe. Yes, you can’t get the 760i on the Old Continent anymore, so those who want a sportier version of the G70 must go with one of the two M Performance derivatives: this M760e xDrive or wait for the recently unveiled fully electric i7 M70 xDrive to hit the market later this year.

In one of the few videos showcasing the M760e, we get a taste of the plug-in hybrid luxobarge and what it’s like to drive. Yes, it has lost six cylinders compared to its predecessor but that doesn’t mean it’s slow. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) of 4.3 seconds while going from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h) takes just 2.7 seconds. Is that enough to earn its M Performance status? We think so.

Combining the turbocharged 3.0-liter engine with the electric motors results in a total output of 571 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). Some would argue that regardless of the hybrid’s punch, the good ol’ 6.6-liter engine would’ve been the better choice. However, a twelve-cylinder is a rarity in 2023, although you can still get one in the 7 Series’ main competitor, the Mercedes S-Class in Maybach S680 specification.

Twelve-cylinder engines are not long for this world as Rolls-Royce has already announced it’s done launching new cars with the V12. The ultra-luxury British brand will bid adieu to combustion engines altogether by 2030. Bentley will stop making vehicles with the W12 in 2024 but that won’t put an end to VW Group’s twelve-cylinder offerings as the new Lamborghini Revuelto still has a V12.

This M760e had the optional Frozen Black paint from the Individual catalog along with a matching black leather interior. Save for the flat-bottomed steering wheel featuring the M logo, it’s honestly hard to tell this 7 Series is a bit more special than the others.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube