The most recent BMW Films production came out nearly four years ago when the petite Isetta was featured in “The Small Escape” and now a much bigger car is about to be the star of a new short film. The i7 M70, BMW’s most powerful and fastest production EV to date will be appearing in “The Calm” alongside Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy series) and Uma Thurman (Kill Bill).

Ahead of its world premiere next week at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, BMW Films is hyping up its new short film by releasing an action-packed trailer. The 40-second clip serves as a preview of the seven-minute film from executive producer Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and director Sam Hargrave (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The plot revolves around Pom Klementieff and Uma Thurma playing secret agents summoned to meet in Cannes, but getting there is easier said than done as villains are abundant. The protagonists eventually meet at the Hotel Martinez to learn about the secret mission. As for the car, the first M Performance version of the i7 wears a two-tone paint with the same Liquid Copper and Black Sapphire combination we saw last month at Auto Shanghai in China where the car made its global debut.

Speaking of the car, “The Calm” will be initially shown in the back of the i7 M70 on its mighty 31.3-inch Theatre Screen from May 17. Later that day, the full-length version will become available on YouTube. For 7 Series and i7 owners, BMW allows owners to also watch Bundesliga games on the 8K display that extends down from the ceiling.

As the Official Partner for the film festival, BMW will supply more than 200 EVs this year at the Cannes Film Festival, including the new XM plug-in hybrid SUV serving as its first dedicated M car in more than four decades.

Source: BMW