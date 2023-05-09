One look at the BMW i7’s cabin and you know it’s something special. It’s a weird combination of a simple design with flashy details but it works brilliantly. As much as I think the i7’s exterior should be covered with a tarp, its interior is sensational. But don’t just take my word for it, as it just landed on Wards Auto “10 Best Interior and UX” list.

BMW really swung for the fences with the new 7 Series and i7 design. It’s tough to compete in this era of electrification because electric cars don’t have to follow the same user interface and control rules. They’re freer to be different, bold, and exciting. However, the BMW i7—despite being an electric car—doesn’t do that because it’s still based on the conventional 7 Series. And even still, it managed to land a top spot with Wards Auto, alongside many EVs.

The cabin of the BMW i7 packs about as much wow-factor as any other on the market. Its seats are an absolute joy for the backside, its dashboard is simple but stylish, and it has gorgeous materials, flashy lights, and screens everywhere. In the back seat, there’s an individual screen for each door panel, giving each rear passenger their own screen with which to control all of the back seat functions. It has power shades all around, customizable ambient lighting, and, if you spec the right package, its own 31-inch 8k theater screen. It’s the only screen of its kind in the business and makes the back seat of the i7 feel absolutely mind-boggling. Admittedly, it’s a bit too much, as its native aspect ratio is too wide for any movie, so big side bars fill in the gaps, and there really isn’t any true 8k media worth watching. But complaining about that is like complaining about being married to Ana de Armas because she doesn’t watch sports with you.

As for the other winners on this list, most of them are EVs. The Cadillac Lyriq, Genesis GV60, Nissan Ariya, GMC Hummer, and Ford F-150 Lightning all made the top ten and all are fantastic in their own ways. But the i7 also shares the list with the Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Wagoneer L, KIA Sportage Hybrid, and the Range Rover. Not every car on the list is premium but, for their price tags, they have great cabins. When it comes to sheer opulence, though, the BMW i7 stands second to none, except for maybe the Range Rover.

[Source: Wards Auto]