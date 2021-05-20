After Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, GMC the Hummer EV, and Rivian the R1T, it is now Ford’s turn to enter the electric pickup segment. Meet the first-ever F-150 without a combustion engine, a zero-emissions truck that brings back a beloved name used for two generations of a sporty street truck. “Lightning” returns as a suitable name choice given the nature of the Blue Oval’s new EV.

Ford says the “truck of the future is here” since the F-150 Lightning is described by the company as its “smartest, most innovative truck” ever. At the same time, it’s also the most aerodynamic truck ever conceived by the Dearborn marque, even though it looks a lot like the conventionally powered model. Newly designed running boards and a sculpted hood improve airflow, while the existing air intake holes have been replaced by grilles featuring a smoother, textured pattern.

The numbers included in the technical specifications sheet are quite juicy. Ford is targeting a total output of 563 horsepower and a massive 775 pound-feet (1,051 Newton-meters) of torque. The electric punch will enable the reborn Lightning to cover the 0 to 60 mph run in approximately 4.5 seconds provided the electric F-150 is fitted with the extended battery.

Speaking of which, the standard-range battery (SR) has enough juice for 230 miles (370 kilometers) while upgrading to the extended-range battery (ER) allows the Lightning to hit the 300-mile mark (483 kilometers). Bear in mind both figures are not final as they represent targets Ford believes it will meet once the electric truck’s range will be certified by EPA.

The dual-motor setup, with one electric motor installed at the front axle and the other in the back, helps the electric F-150 tow 5,000 pounds with the standard battery and 7,700 pounds by ordering an optional package. Upgrade to the ER battery and your Lightning will be able to tow a whopping 10,000 pounds. As far as the payload rating is concerned, the SR-equipped truck can handle 2,000 pounds while the ER version a slightly lower 1,850 pounds.

Once you’re out of battery juice, the base SR model comes with a 120-volt, 12-amp charger that adds three miles of range for every hour of charging. Stepping up to the ER gets you an upgraded 240V, 32-amp charger enabling 21 miles of range after 60 minutes of charge. Ford will sell an optional 48-amp charger to SR Lightning owners to enable a 15-100% charge in 10 hours. The ER gets a 19.2-kW setup that completes the task in eight hours. The F-150 Lightning has been engineered to support fast-charging at 150 kW, in which case it takes 41 minutes to “fill up” the battery from 15% to 80%.

The cheapest version money can buy will set you back $39,974 before any applicable incentives. Realistically, that means customers living in parts of the United States where the maximum EV-related discounts are applicable, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning should cost as low as $30,000 or even lower. Those willing to splurge some serious money on their fancy new electric truck can go for the range-topping ER Platinum version and fork out around $90,000 before incentives.

More expensive versions could be introduced later in the life cycle as Ford is analyzing the prospects of cramming a third and even a fourth motor to better rival the potent GMC Hummer EV. Meanwhile, the dual-motor configuration will go on sale in roughly a year for now. In the meantime, you can place a refundable $100 deposit to get in line for the Lightning, which will come exclusively in the SuperCrew flavor with five seats, a 5.5-foot bed, a powered front trunk, and four trim levels: base, XLT, Lariat, and the flagship Platinum.

[Source: EVGLOBE | Images: Ford]