The BMW iX hasn’t had a ton of natural competition since its debut. The Tesla Model X is a bit too outdated, the Model Y is too small, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV isn’t out yet, and the Audi e-tron is not only outdated but uncompetitive. Now, though, there’s a new competitor, from an unlikely source, that’s actually likely to become its most dangerous rival: the Cadillac Lyriq.

Embargoes for the first drives of the Lyriq just lifted, so publications can share their thoughts on Cadillac’s newest electric car. And while there wasn’t a ton of hype or build up, leading up to the Lyriq’s release, it actually seems like it could be among the best EVs on sale, especially from a value perspective.

Among the publications that had the chance to test the Lyriq was, of course, Motor Trend, who put together this side-by-side spec and design comparison, which is genuinely interesting to see. Both cars are remarkably similar on paper. They both have bespoke EV chassis, they’re almost identical in size, interior space, battery capacity, power (for the iX xDrive40 model, as the dual-motor Caddy isn’t out yet), and range.

Where the two will differ are the two most important categories for customers: style and price. The BMW iX is, to put it mildly, a controversial looking car. Look, I like the iX a lot, I think it’s one of the best BMWs in years, but it isn’t a good looking car. While the Cadillac Lyriq very much is. It has some awkward angles but it’s a sharp, handsome, stylish, and fresh looking SUV that looks lighter, leaner, and more premium than the iX. I can’t believe I’m saying a Cadillac looks more premium than a BMW but the Bavarians have pushed their funky designs too far. The BMW iX fights back with a fabulous cabin but the Lyriq’s isn’t bad either. Though, I haven’t say in a Lyriq just yet so I can’t just their interiors until I do.

The next important bit is price and it’s where the America brand really gains an advantage. The Cadillac Lyriq starts at $62,990, for the rear-wheel drive, single-motor car. The single-motor BMW iX eDrive40 isn’t on sale in America just yet, so the starting price of the iX jumps up to $83,200, literally $20,000 more than the Caddy. Now, you might argue that’s for the dual-motor xDrive50, with 516 horsepower and you’d be right. However, the dual-motor Lyriq will come with over 500 horsepower as well and it will start at $64,990. So the dual-motor Lyriq will still be about $20,000 cheaper, while offering similar power and range and better styling.

Will customers cross-shop the BMW iX and Cadillac Lyriq? I’m not so sure, to be honest. I think EV customers certainly will, as they’re less likely to be brand-loyal. However, I doubt BMW customers would consider any Cadillac, or vice versa. That said, it’s our job as journalists to point out which cars seem like better values and the Cadillac Lyriq, if its drive can match the rest of its impressive resume, seems like it could be the best value EV on the market.

