Luxury automakers are now offering high-performance EVs to partially offset the extra weight caused by the additional hardware commanded by fitting all those batteries. Efficiency obviously takes a hit, but you do get some neck-snapping acceleration in return, even in a large and heavy sedan. Case in point, the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S are luxobarges with supercar-like acceleration in a straight line.

Carwow lined up the two speedy electric German saloons and they also brought a BMW i7 xDrive60 to complete the German trio (Audi doesn’t have a rival yet). It would’ve been fairer to have the i7 M70 but the M Performance derivative hasn’t gone on sale yet in the UK. In fact, it celebrated its world premiere only a few weeks ago at Auto Shanghai 2023 in China and will have its market launch in the latter half of the year.

To the surprise of no one, the BMW didn’t stand a chance in the drag races. It was only a battle between the Mercedes and Porsche, which the latter won despite having a slower start off the line in both instances. The Taycan Turbo S closed the gap on the AMG EQS 53 and took the lead while the i7 xDrive60 had to settle for third place.

It was more of the same in the rolling races from 30, 50, 70, and 100 mph to the half-mile mark as the Porsche won them all, followed by the AMG and the BMW. The brake test from 100 mph had an identical result, with the Taycan Turbo S stopping in the shortest distance, followed by the EQS 53 while the i7 xDrive60 took the longest.

The results are far from being surprising considering the Porsche has the most power (761 hp) and is also the lightest (2,300 kg). The i7 M70 will certainly fare better but keep in mind there are rumors of a high-performance Taycan coming sooner rather than later. It’s unclear whether AMG will go above the EQS 53 and come out with a 63 version or something to that effect.

