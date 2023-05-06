If you’re like us, you can never get enough of the M3 Touring. Thankfully, we’re here to deliver as a fresh photo shoot with the G81 just came across our radar. BMW Czech Republic organized a Test Day event at a golf resort in Prague where it brought a Sapphire Black example of the super wagon, loaded with M Performance Parts and equipped with the optional carbon ceramic brakes.

You can spot one of the upgrades from a mile away as the AMG C63 Estate rival was fitted with the 1000 M Gold/Bronze wheels part of the MPP catalog. These strikingly contrast the dark body while blending nicely with the gold calipers reserved for the superior brake setup. With the M3 Touring featuring a dark finish, the carbon fiber add-ons might go unnoticed until you get closer to the car.

We’re always saying canards on a road-going car are overkill, and it’s especially true here on a station wagon. The prominent front splitter and chunky side skirts lend the first-ever M3 estate a more muscular appearance, while the rear diffuser has also been bathed in carbon fiber. This high-specification build has the Shadowline headlights and proudly wears the 50 years of M anniversary emblems at the front and rear.

The interior is also far from being standard since it has the optional carbon bucket seats flanking a central armrest wrapped in Alcantara while carrying M Performance branding. The latter is also noticeable on the floor mats and carbon fiber ornament on the side sills. As for the upholstery, it’s a two-tone Silverstone/Black look that extends onto the door cards and the bottom half of the dashboard.

As with all M3 Touring builds, it’s a Competition model with xDrive and the iDrive 8 infotainment. It’s worth noting that more power might be on the way if we were to rely on a new report stating the AWD-equipped M3s and M4s will receive a stronger iteration of the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It’s unclear whether the wagon will be upgraded to 525 hp or just the M3 Sedan and the M4 Coupe/Convertible.

Source: BMW