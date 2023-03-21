The M3 and M4 models have switched to the iDrive 8 infotainment system but have not gone through a proper Life Cycle Impulse like the lesser versions have for the 2023 model year. However, it is widely believed BMW is working on a full-fat LCI for the high-performance versions, scheduled to arrive as early as next year. A well-known insider who goes by the ynguldyn username on the Bimmer Post forums has heard there will be a minor bump in output for the xDrive models.

The M3s and M4s with AWD will allegedly have their inline-six engines dialed to 525 horsepower. It could upset some owners of the M3 CS and M4 CSL, but on the other hand, those limited-run special editions cars are still more potent while packing other upgrades and weight-saving measures. The insider doesn’t say anything about the torque figure but we’re not expecting a bump over the existing 650 Nm (478 lb-ft) since that would exceed what the CS and CSL models are offering.

One missing piece of the puzzle is whether the M3 Touring will also benefit from the power bumper. It would be a little bit odd to upgrade the super wagon’s engine in just two years since the G81’s launch. At the same time, it would be weird not to have the AWD- and Competition-only estate perfectly match the power offered by the all-paw sedan.

According to the same person who claims to have access to BMW’s agenda, the G82 Coupe LCI and G83 Convertible LCI will enter production in March 2024. The two-door duo will be reportedly followed by the G80 Sedan in July of the same year. For the time being, there is no info about whether the G81 Touring will be subjected to the same changes. Another novelty brought by the LCI could be an M4 CS as BMW M boss Frank van Meel told us late last year about how there is room in the lineup between the M4 Competition and the M4 CSL.

