Although the M4 CSL is the most extreme version of the G82 to date, you can make the high-performance coupe look striking even with a lesser specification. Take for example this Competition model that BMW is showcasing these days at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China. We’ve filmed the look-at-me show car with its eye-catching Individual paint and numerous M Performance Parts.

Finished in Speed Yellow, the M4 is being exhibited alongside an M2 Zandvoort Blue that also happens to have add-ons from the MPP catalog. The bigger of the two coupes has a chunky front spoiler lip in carbon fiber, which has also been used for the pair of canards at the sides of the bumper. Naturally, the mirror caps and roof (including shark fin antenna) are made from the same lightweight yet durable material, much like the trim piece surrounding the M4 badge on the front fender.

There’s more carbon fiber to be found on the enlarged rocker panel, but the pièce de résistance is unquestionably the massive, fixed rear wing on the trunk lid. It’s not the only change made by BMW at the back as the M division also fitted its center-mounted stacked exhaust tips you can have on the M3 Sedan and M3 Touring. In fact, it’s also available as an MPP upgrade for the new M2 G87. The quad tips are surrounded by a carbon fiber diffuser to enhance the mean look.

Stepping inside, the M4 at Auto Shanghai has quite a few extras, including the optional carbon bucket seats covered in Silverstone/Black upholstery while the steering wheel and center console are wrapped in Alcantara. The three famous M colors are prominently featured throughout the cabin, which also has M Performance branding even on the floor mats to go along with the carbon fiber side sills.

It’s safe to say this is one of the more unusual specifications of the G82 we’ve ever seen, especially the color combination since few would think to combine a Speed Yellow exterior with a Silverstone/Black interior.