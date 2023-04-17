The 7 Series G70 is already offered as an M Performance model if you choose the M760e xDrive with its inline-six engine part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. At the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China, BMW is doing away with the combustion engine for the i7 M70, its most powerful production EV to date. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive sedan was announced last year when the seventh-generation 7 Series made its debut, and now it’s finally here.

650 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque

The third electric M Performance model after the i4 M50 and iX M60 packs more punch than both by offering a colossal 650 horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. The latter figure is attainable only when the M Launch Control is activated, or if the M Sport Boost function is turned on. In Sport mode, you still get a massive 748 lb-ft (1,015 Nm).

Being the most powerful of the EV breed also makes the i7 M70 the quickest electric BMW ever. It needs 3.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) or 3.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. Flat out, it’ll continue to accelerate until an electronic top speed limiter kicks in at 155 mph (250 km/h). These are impressive figures for an extremely heavy car, tipping the scales at 5,929 pounds for the US model or 2,695 kilograms in the European flavor. These numbers are not too far off the XM.

295 miles of range (EPA)

A mélange of superlatives, the M70 slots above the xDrive60 in the i7 lineup and promises to offer a driving range of 303 – 348 miles (488 – 560 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle or up to 295 miles in BMW tests based on EPA’s procedure. Mounted in the underbody, the fullsize electric luxury sedan boasts a large battery pack with a 101.7-kWh usable capacity that can be charged DC at up to 195 kW, in which case it takes 34 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent.

New Max Range Mode

The M70 isn’t all about performance since it also ushers in a Max Range mode that will be offered across the i7’s range. As its name suggests, it tweaks settings to maximize efficiency to unlock extra miles of range. Changes include limiting the power and top speed while dialing down some of the comfort functions to prolong the range by anywhere from 15 to 25 percent. Specifically, you won’t be able to go over 56 mph (90 km/h) while the climate control system, seat heating/ventilation, along with steering wheel heating will all be shut off.

Beyond the big power, BMW says it has made additional tweaks to the xDrive, dampers, and steering to make the electric luxobarge more fun to drive. The i7 M70 gets adaptive two-axle air suspension, rear-wheel steering, M Sport brakes as standard, along with an extra shear panel between the bulkhead and the spring strut towers to boost front body rigidity. High-performance tires are also making their debut on the i7, paired with 20-inch wheels as an option. The standard aero-optimized 21-inch alloys come in solid Jet Black with glossy metal inserts.

100 Individual Colors

With the i7 M70, BMW is adding new two-tone finishes for a grand total of eight combinations. There are over 100 Individual paint jobs to choose from, including some reserved for M models and matte Frozen liveries. Official images put the spotlight on a Liquid Copper metallic exterior combined with Sapphire Black, separated by an elegant coachline. For the first time, you can have the i7’s illuminated kidney grille with a glossy black contour.

Here is iDrive 8.5

Stepping inside, the i7 M70 is BMW’s first car to use the iDrive 8.5 with its redesigned home screen featuring QuickSelect functionality to avoid having to go through a submenu. How does it work? By putting icons in a vertical layout on the driver’s side of the screen for quick access. The menu structure has also been rethought to make the user experience more enjoyable.

BMW will have the i7 M70 on sale in the second half of 2023, with pricing to be announced closer to launch. It’ll certainly command a significant premium over the i7 xDrive60 available in the United States from $119,300 MSRP.

Source: BMW

BMW i7 M70 Exterior Design

BMW i7 M70 Interior Design

BMW i7 M70 Driving