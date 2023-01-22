Being the pinnacle of BMW’s lineup, the 7 Series is available with a vast array of customization options both inside and out. The automaker’s UK division has decided to highlight a high-end version of the fully electric i7 xDrive60 that has an Individual paint and leather upholstery. The Mercedes EQS competitor is finished in Tanzanite Blue II Metallic with a contrasting cabin in Smoke White Merino Leather extending onto the door cards.

There’s more to this car than its Individual goodies as this UK-spec i7 xDrive60 in right-hand drive is based on the more expensive M Sport Pro that brings black accents, among other tweaks. It also happens to have the Executive Lounge Rear Seat with calf support and lumbar support with memory function. The person sitting in the back can also rest their heels on the back panel of the front passenger seat.

The G70 is longer than the previous-generation, extended-wheelbase 7 Series (G12) as it stretches at a stately 5,391 mm (212.2) with a generous distance between the axles of 3,215 mm (126.6 in) to almost match the standard Rolls-Royce Ghost. To make the most of the massive wheelbase, the front passenger seat can be moved forwards by 90 mm (3.5 in). In addition, the backrest and head restraint of the front passenger seat can be completely pushed forwards and folded down to make the rear seat immensely spacious.

This i7 is a rolling cinema courtesy of its 31.3-inch Theatre Screen extending downwards from the roof. For the first time in a BMW, the driver and front passenger can enjoy YouTube video-on-demand streaming on the main display. As a refresher, the latest 7 Series is also getting casual games on the iDrive 8, along with the live stream of Bundesliga games.

BMW currently sells the i7 only in the xDrive60 configuration but the lineup will be expanded later this year with an M Performance model. It’s going to be sold as the all-wheel-drive i7 M70 with dual motors making a combined output of well over 600 horsepower and more than 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque. The electric punch will enable the fullsize electric luxury sedan to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in less than four seconds.

Source: BMW