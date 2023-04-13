Hot on the heels of its world premiere earlier this week, the BMW XM Label Red now has a price tag in Australia. You’d better call your financial advisor because the super SUV retails from 344,200 AUD, which works out to $231,400 at current exchange rates. For the sake of comparison, the base XM is available Down Under from 306,750 AUD ($206,200).

But wait, there’s more. BMW Australia is also bringing an XM Label Red Edition. It’s the version shown in all the official images, the one painted in Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic with contrasting Toronto Red accents. Of the 500 units to be sold globally, only 30 examples will be offered to Aussie customers.

These vehicles will boast an Individual leather Merino in Fiona Red/Black and 22-inch wheels in Jet Black with red accents and a double-spoke design. Price? That’ll be 349,900 AUD ($235,000), thus making it the most expensive BMW money can buy in Australia. For your money’s worth, there’s going to be a “1 of 500” plaque located in the cabin to denote the special edition’s limited availability.

Both the XM Label Red and XM Label Red Edition share the uprated plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain making a combined 738 horsepower and a colossal 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque. It’s enough electrified punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds to match the X5 M, which from the 2024 model year comes exclusively in Competition flavor.

The XM Label Red duo will go on sale in Australia in the fourth quarter of the year. Being M’s flagship model and its priciest, it comes with a ton of standard equipment. Goodies include everything from an adaptive suspension and an M Sport differential to ventilated and massaging seats as well as a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System. To sweeten the pot, BMW adds soft-close doors, four-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, and many more amenities.

Source: BMW Australia