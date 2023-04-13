Earlier this week, the BMW XM Label Red was introduced, which did not come as a surprise to us. In 2021, we initially reported on BMW’s consideration of using the Label naming convention for the XM model, with the top-tier Label model boasting 750 horsepower and being positioned at the forefront of the lineup. Label Red marks the first of the prospective XM Labels to be released, with other Label options currently under consideration. So with the XM Label Red finally here, the following question popped up: How is it different from the regular XM?

100 Horsepower More

The first obvious answer has to do with the power output. The base BMW XM makes 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The BMW XM Label Red comes to market with 738 horsepower and a massive 738 lb-ft of torque. Therefore, the BMW XM Label is the most powerful BMW ever made.

Quicker than the regular XM

Thanks to the increased power output, the BMW XM Label Red is also quicker in a straight line than the base XM. BMW claims the XM Label Red can hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is faster than the 4.1 seconds of the normal XM. The Label Red should also be quicker and more fun around bends, thanks to the additional torque.

Limited Edition

While you can order as many 644 hp BMW XM models as you want, the XM Label Red is a limited edition run. The Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic model with contrasting Toronto Red accents is limited to 500 units to be sold globally. Yet, this is just the first run. BMW says that the 738 hp luxury SUV can also be ordered in eight metallic colors, along with over 50 BMW Individual color options available at no cost.

Exclusive Features for the BMW XM Label Red

One distinctive attribute found only on the BMW XM Label Red is the Boost Mode emblem located on the left-side shift paddle. The BMW XM Label Red boasts additional exclusive interior elements, such as a red “XM” emblem situated beneath the control display and a Carbon Fiber satin-effect interior trim strip that incorporates red and blue accent threads, evocative of the Label Red’s M heritage.

The BMW XM Label Red boasts additional exclusive interior elements, such as a red “XM” emblem situated beneath the control display and a Carbon Fiber satin-effect interior trim strip that incorporates red and blue accent threads. Moreover, the BMW XM Label Red is fitted as standard with 23-inch light-alloy wheels, with 22-inch wheels available as a no-cost option.

Pricing

In the United States, the starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the BMW XM is $159,000. Although BMW had previously suggested that the XM Label Red would be priced at around $185,000, the actual cost was not disclosed during the recent unveiling. As such, it remains uncertain whether the MSRP for the XM Label Red will ultimately be greater or less than the initial estimate of $185,000.

