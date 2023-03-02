This weekend, BMW will have the 2024 X5 and X6 on public display at The Amelia in Florida. Until then, a new video puts the spotlight on the range-topping version of the recently facelifted luxury SUVs. Available only as Competition models going forward, the AMG GLE / GLE Coupe competitors are being showcased in two colors making their debut on the pair of products: M Isle of Man Green and Individual Frozen Pure Grey.

Much like the XM and the new M2, the high-performance SUV duo transitions to an updated front grille with horizontal slats. Flanked by slimmer headlights, the kidneys now come with an all-black look and host a slightly bigger badge to let everyone know this isn’t a plain X5/X6. Another noticeable change at the front is the glossy black panel shaped like an “X,” with the same letter found at the back for the updated taillight graphics.

The video also allows us to virtually hop inside the refreshed cabins of the two speedy SUVs, which now come with a heavily redesigned dashboard. Fitting the iDrive 8 with the 14.9-inch touchscreen meant the central air vents had to be slimmed down to make room for the larger display. The latest infotainment has also integrated most functions that used to be accessed through physical controls on the pre-LCI model.

As seen last year on the X7 facelift, the passenger side of the dashboard now incorporates ambient lighting. It boasts an “M” logo on the M60i and M derivatives while the lesser X5 and X6 models have an “X” instead. The Fineline Black fine wood trim strip is new for the 2024 model year, as is the standard leather-trimmed instrument panel. From now on, BMW will sell the beefy SUVs with an optional Individual fine-grain Merino full leather in an Ivory White/Atlas Grey theme not shown in the video.

As a refresher, power has remained unchanged even though the X5 M and X6 M now use a new mild-hybrid S68 engine. The twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 pushes out 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, helping both SUVs hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. For the vehicles specified with the M Driver’s Package, top speed is raised from 155 mph (250 km/h) to 177 mph (285 km/h).

Next month, BMW will start production of all 2024 X5 and X6 flavors in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Source: BMW M / YouTube