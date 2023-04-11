BMW just released the latest version of its XM SUV, the Label Red. It’s the first BMW to use the colored label nomenclature, so we’ll see if it’s something that sticks. However, until then, let’s take a look at just what the XM Label Red brings that the standard XM doesn’t. Obviously, we haven’t driven the new BMW XM Label Red, as it hasn’t been released yet. We did drive the standard XM and you can find that review here. But since we don’t have a proper frame of reference to use, in terms of driving dynamics, we’re going to take a look at what the Label Red offers, in terms of design and performance, over the standard car.

Design

The BMW XM Label Red is slightly different looking than the standard car. There are some new design tweaks but it’s largely the same as the standard car. The biggest difference is the strip of trim that runs along the shoulder line of the car and up into the C-pillar. On most XMs, that’s either black or bronze but, on the Label Red… it’s red. Toronto Red, to be exact. And that can look good, depending on the exterior color, but it can also look a bit odd. It also gets red badges and wheel inserts, keeping thing very subtle…

BMW is offering a few new paint options for the Label Red, such as BMW Individual Urban Green, BMW Individual Petrol Mica metallic, BMW Individual Anglesey Green metallic and BMW Individual Sepia metallic. Standard colors are Brooklyn Grey and Frozen Carbon Black. Inside, the cabin is also largely the same. The only difference is that, on the Label Red—you guessed it—gets some red stuff. So trim pieces, badges, embroideries, and loads of red contrast stitching. The red accents do make the interior pop a lot more than on the regular XM and the red stitching makes it look even more premium.

Performance

Obviously, the Label Red is going to be faster, as it offers fare more power. While both XM models have the same powertrain—a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with hybrid assist—the Label Red makes a monstrous 738 horsepower nd 738 lb-ft of torque. That’s compared to the standard XM’s 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. However, despite its massive power increase, the Label Red isn’t as fast as you might think. BMW claims the XM Label Red can hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is faster than the 4.1 seconds of the normal car. However, even at 3.7 seconds, it isn’t super exciting, considering BMW claims the same time for the BMX X5 M.

It will be very interesting to see how this new Label system works out. This is an entirely new naming structure for an entirely new car, one that BMW’s never made before, so it will be incredibly easy to tell whether BMW’s incredibly hard work went to waste. It’s also the most powerful car in BMW history but isn’t even close to being the fastest. So it will be interesting to see how BMW fans and customers respond to it.

By the way, the first run of the Label editions is limited to 500 units only and out of those models, only a handful are painted in Frozen Black. Standard color options will vary by market but, in total, only one solid and eight metallic color options will be standard. The solid color will be Brooklyn Grey, which will be available in North America. However, there will be over 50 BMW Individual color options at available at no extra cost. There are some new ones for the XM, too: Urban Green, Petrol Mica Metallic, Anglesey Green Metallic, and Sepia Metallic.