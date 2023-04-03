The embargo on the 2023 BMW M2 first drive has lifted, opening the floodgates to written and filmed reviews of the long-awaited G87. Those who are curious to find out how quick the second-generation model is with the eight-speed automatic transmission must look no further than this video. Carwow’s Mat Watson was given the opportunity to launch the Steptronic-equipped model on a closed section of the road in Scottsdale, Arizona where the international media launch event took place.

BMW says the baby M sprints to 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in 3.9 seconds, and sure enough, this Zandvoort Blue example did the job in virtually the same time – 3.87 seconds. The M2 had the stability control system turned on and launch control enabled, so all the necessary settings to achieve an optimal run. It went on to reach 100 mph (161 km/h) in 8.29 seconds and the quarter mile in 11.97 seconds at a trap speed of about 120 mph (193 km/h).

We’ll remind you BMW mentions the M2 with a six-speed manual transmission is two-tenths of a second slower in the 0-60 mph, taking 4.1 seconds. One must wonder how much quicker the rumored xDrive version would be. If it is on the agenda, logic tells us it’ll be sold strictly with the automatic gearbox. In the case of the bigger M4, the AWD variant completes the run 0.4 seconds sooner than the equivalent RWD model. It could mean an all-paw M2 should do it in around 3.5 seconds. Not bad for an entry-level M, right?

Even if an M2 xDrive is happening, it won’t come out anytime soon since the regular version is celebrating its market launch this month. The life cycle could also include a bump in power, but we wouldn’t necessarily count on a Competition version. Time will tell whether BMW intends to roll out another CS and if there is some truth in those rumors regarding a CSL.

The F87 model did secretly get the Competition Sport Lightweight treatment, but only as a one-off concept. It set a precedent that enthusiasts are hoping BMW will repeat with the G87, and sell it to the public this time around.

Source: Carwow / YouTube