Ever since the news of a possible BMW M2 Competition coming in 2024, the BMW M community has been speculating on the rumor. At the time, the usual BMW insider ynguldyn—from Bimmerpost—stated a changeover from M2 to M2 Competition is likely scheduled for August 2024. It would be a similar switch to how the original F87 M2 became the M2 Competition, just without the engine change. However, we’re hearing a different story.

According to other sources, there is no G87 BMW M2 Competition scheduled at this point. Instead, the August 2024 date will likely just bring a change in the power output of the normal G87 M2. It might come with an early mid-cycle LCI facelift, or it might just be planned power update, possibly to keep it in line with the M3 and M4 LCI. But don’t expect a significant power bump.

At first glance, the BMW M2 doesn’t seem like it needs a power bump. Its current 453 horsepower is more than enough to make it quick and its short wheelbase means that more power might make it a bit spikey. However, it’s not that much shorter than the current M4 and it’s barely any lighter. So bumping it up to near 500 horsepower might not be such a bad idea after all. Especially because, on paper at least, the BMW M2 is already quoted as being slower than the competition (pardon the pun). Admittedly, BMW’s claimed figures are always overly conservative.

Plus, BMW didn’t give the F87 M2 a Competition model, engine swap, and power bump for fun, it did it for emissions. The original N55 engine was getting a bit long in the tooth and if BMW wanted to keep the M2 alive, it was going to need an engine that fit updated European emissions regulations at the time. Since the F80 M3/F82 M4’s S55 engine did meet those emissions regs, BMW stuffed it into the M2 and gave it a new name.

BMW doesn’t need to do that this time. The new S58 engine will continue to meet emissions until it’s discontinued. Hell, it couldn’t if it wanted to, as there won’t be a new inline-six engine from BMW. Ever. All future M powertrains will be electric.

Additionally, BMW likely wants to save significant power bumps for future hardcore models, such as the BMW M2 CS or a potential M2 CSL. There’s also the BMW M hierarchy to take into account. The standard BMW M2 is only down 20 horses on the standard BMW M3. Bumping it up higher would infringe on BMW’s most famous car and that can’t happen, right?

So while there are rumors that a BMW M2 Competition is coming, with a big power upgrade, we’re hearing otherwise.