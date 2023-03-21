BMW hopes the new M2 G87 will be at least just as successful as its predecessor, which racked up nearly 60,000 sales between its launch in late 2015 and its demise in 2022. A closer look at the stats shows just three countries made up half of the total deliveries. 20% of the car remained in Germany, with 19% heading to the United States and 11% to the United Kingdom.

We can replace the United Kingdom with China and still reach a combined 50% since the Leipzig-built M2 F87 was just as popular in the People’s Republic as it was in the UK. The top 5 was rounded off by Japan with 6% of sales. BMW projects the same countries will continue to represent the biggest markets for the G87, which will be delivered from the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico to customers starting in April.

Once again, the M division is trying to please both worlds by selling the new M2 with a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic. In some countries such as Germany for example, that third pedal will cost you extra. In the United States, both the MT and AT are no-cost options. Either way, the gearboxes route the inline-six power exclusively to the rear wheels.

Speaking of where the 3.0-liter, twin-turbo engine sends its output, we asked BMW M whether there’s any truth about an M2 with xDrive. Although they ruled it out for the time being, we believe it might actually happen closer to the end of the product’s life cycle, so well after 2025. A Competition and/or CS derivative is also not happening anytime soon, but the company has admitted there’s room for more power.

In the meantime, BMW has confirmed it will spruce up its compact M car with fresh colors at some point in 2024, but these will be regular paints rather than Individual hues. The M2 G87 is already more customizable than its predecessor given the unprecedented array of M Performance Parts, including centerlock wheels.

Source: BMW