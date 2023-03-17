The i7 M70 won’t be the only premiere at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023 as the BMW Group will have two other debuts on the shores of Lake Como. One of them will be a “very special BMW M car “ while the other is going to be an “elegantly sporty, one-off homage to motoring for two.” For the time being, all we can do is speculate about what we’re going to see between May 19 and 21 when the event is scheduled to take place.

The M car is unlikely to be related to the M2 since the G87 is barely out yet. We could say the same thing about the M3 considering it hasn’t been that long since the CS was introduced. An M4 CS is a possibility, and so is a (wishful thinking) last hurrah for the current M5. The M8 hasn’t been getting much attention and we don’t believe anything will change in the near future. We’re also ruling out the Z4 M40i with a manual gearbox since the roadster isn’t a true M model.

However, the mysterious M car might have been partially revealed already. We’re talking about the XM Label Red, which has been confirmed to race at Pikes Peak in late June, so an official debut would have to take place before that. BMW has already released images and key technical specifications. It’ll have 748 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque, thus becoming the most powerful production car ever released by the Munich-based marque.

In the United States, the BMW XM Label Red will retail from $185,995 and will be sold globally in limited numbers, with reports stating fewer than 2,000 examples will be made. It won’t carry the traditional Competition moniker since aside from having a limited production run, it’s getting a special paint job and an exclusive finish on the inside. Production is slated to commence in late summer.

As to the identity of the other car, your guess is as good as ours. The press release mentions BMW Group rather than just BMW, which could suggest it’ll be a Rolls-Royce, a MINI, or a unique creation from Motorrad. Perhaps the third and final Boat Tail? Whatever the case may be, the use of “homage” indicates it’ll pay tribute to a past model, specifically a two-seater judging by the “motoring for two” description.

Source: BMW