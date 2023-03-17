BMW unveiled the 7 Series G70 and its i7 electric companion nearly a year ago when it announced an i7 M70 would join the lineup. That day is fast approaching as a “new all-electric M Performance model of the BMW 7 Series” will premiere Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023. The event is scheduled to take place over the weekend of the 19th to the 21st during which the hot electric 7 Series will be displayed.

The German luxury brand refrains from going into any new details other than saying the car will have an exclusive two-tone finish. Per the original announcement, the BMW i7 M70 will sit at the top of the lineup with a pair of motors delivering a combined output of “well over” 600 horsepower and in excess of 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

The original press release stated the i7 M70 xDrive is going to have as much as 660 hp with the overboost function, thus making it the most powerful BMW production car ever. However, it won’t be for long as the already announced XM Label Red will pack nearly 750 hp from a plug-in hybrid V8 setup. In the case of the super sedan, the dual-motor setup will enable a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in less than four seconds.

As to how much it’s going to cost, prepare to pay a significant premium over the i7 xDrive60 available in the United States from $119,300. It remains to be seen whether it’ll hit the $150,000 mark, but we won’t be surprised if it will after ticking a few boxes on the list of options. Just to get an idea, BMW charges an extra $24,400 for the iX M60 compared to the iX xDrive50. However, the difference is much smaller between the i4 M50 and i4 eDrive50 as the former costs “only” $11,600 more than the latter.

The i7 M70 is not the only M Performance electric car to be revealed this year as BMW will give the next-generation 5 Series Sedan an i5 M60. In 2024, an i5 Touring will be launched and it’ll be interesting to see whether the long-roof model will also get the M60 treatment.

Source: BMW