American actor, director, and producer Milo Ventimiglia was hired by BMW to promote the new M2 in a 30-second clip featuring the sports coupe with a six-speed manual gearbox. Wearing the anniversary roundels to celebrate 50 years of M, the G87 is presented in the exclusive Zandvoort Blue color combined with a carbon fiber roof while on the inside it has the optional body-hugging front seats.

The three-time Emmy nominee is seen signing his name on the tarmac by burning rubber from the 285/30 ZR20 rear tires of the 2023 BMW M2. At the front, the smallest M car has 275/35 ZR19 tires. All four wheels are stopped by M Compound brakes with 15-inch discs at the front axle and 14.6-inch discs at the back. For the time being, carbon-ceramic brakes are not available, but they might be added with a future M2 CS / CSL or something to that effect.

With the ad being released by BMW USA, it should be mentioned both the six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions are no-cost options in the United States. However, the automaker charges extra for the clutch pedal in some markets, including at home in Germany where the three-pedal setup commands a €500 premium. Yes, the M2 gets a standard automatic gearbox in Deutschland.

The car driven by the “This is Us” actor is a regular version without any of the numerous M Performance Parts that BMW has developed for the second-generation M2. The ad ends on a funny note as Milo Ventimiglia appears to stall the car, presumably after a mishap while changing gears and releasing the clutch.

Made exclusively at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, the hotly anticipated 2023 M2 will receive its global launch in April. Individual colors will not be available initially, although they’re likely to be added later in the life cycle.

Source: BMW USA / YouTube