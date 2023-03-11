Our test drive of the 2024 BMW M2 is just a few days away. However, prior to that, we would like to display some of the color choices that we have at our disposal to test. We would be delighted to have you select the color for us as we have a selection of three options: Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red, and Zandvoort Blue. So in the gallery below, we will take a closer look at these color options.

5 Color Options, No BMW Individual

The color palette of the new 2024 BMW M2 is more diversified than ever before. Customers will have an option of five base colors: Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red, Zandvoort Blue, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. The positioning color – fancy word for the marketing color option – is Zandvoort Blue. This is a new and standard color for the 2024 BMW M2. The light shade of blue is a classy and elegant choice which also changes its hues based on the lighting conditions.

If you are seeking the most striking colors, then Toronto Red is the ideal choice. This bright shade has been used on various M cars previously and appears to have become a standard color in the M series. And as you can see in the photos below, it is quite the color under the bright sun. Next on the list is the Brooklyn Grey which is also part of the M3/M4 color palette. Irrespective of the car’s size and shape, this is a safe color that enhances the appearance of any BMW. It is unassuming in many aspects, yet sporty enough to turn heads.

Unfortunately, Alpine White and Black Sapphire won’t be available at the drive event, and that’s a pity because we were excited to see the M2 in the classy black. No matter what color is chosen, this driving experience will be very thrilling. We will have the opportunity to test both the G87 M2 with a six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmission, as well as the brand new BMW XM Power SUV. The color options available for the SUV are unquestionably more exciting, allowing for a plethora of options to choose from.

4 Interior Choices

There are four interior choices available: solid black, black with M-color accents, Cognac, and another black with carbon fiber sport buckets and even more M-colored highlights. The initial three options do not incur any additional fees, but the fourth option is solely accessible through the $9,000 carbon fiber options package. There are three trim choices available, namely carbon fiber (solely available in the aforementioned carbon fiber package), gloss black, and aluminum.

BMW M2 Toronto Red

BMW M2 Brooklyn Grey

BMW M2 Zandvoort Blue