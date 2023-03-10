BMW put on quite the show last weekend at The Amelia by highlighting the thoroughly refreshed X5 and X6 lineups. Not only did it bring the xDrive50e version of the former and the M60i of the latter, but it also brought the big guns by showcasing the full-fat M models. Going forward, the range-topping versions will be available as Competition models, so you get 617 horsepower without having to tick any boxes on the options list.

Horatiu was given the opportunity to spend some quality time with both high-performance SUVs. New for the 2024 model year is the X5 M’s Isle of Man Green paint that BMW has been offering on other M products for quite some time, kicking off with the M3 G80. The X6 M had a more menacing finish by wearing a Frozen Pure Grey coat of matte paint from the Individual catalog. Both shared the restyled kidney grille with horizontal slats and an all-black look, flanked by slimmer headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights.

While the X6 M is more of the same at the back, its conventionally shaped sibling now features fresh LED graphics with an “X” motif. It echoes the theme applied at the front where the glossy black surfaces form the same letter. Those quad exhaust tips used to be exclusive to the M models until not long ago. However, the setup (albeit in a different configuration) is beginning to trickle down to M Performance cars. We’ve already seen four tips on the M760e, with the X1 M35i and M135i LCI to follow suit later this year.

Although recent M Performance models such as the M340i and X7 M60i have switched to a compact gear selector, the 2023 M3 and M4 have retained the beefy lever. It’s the same story with the 2024 X5 M and X6 M. All these cars have transitioned to the iDrive 8, with dual displays in a curved glass enclosure. The 14.9-inch touchscreen sits above slimmer central air vents on a simplified center console with fewer conventional buttons.

The other noticeable change on the inside, aside from some new upholstery and trim options, is on the passenger side of the dashboard. BMW is installing ambient lighting with the “M” logo on both the M Performance and M versions. Stick to a lesser version and you get an “X” instead.

All 2024 X5 and X6 models are programmed to enter production next month in Spartanburg. The X5 M now costs $122,300 before options whereas the X6 M begins at $127,200, plus $995 destination and handling fees in both cases.