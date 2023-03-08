MINI has been tight-lipped about the second-generation electric Cooper but that all changes today as the Oxford-based automaker has generously shared fresh details. The new EV will be assembled in China by Spotlight Automotive, a joint venture between the parent company BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. It’ll officially debut in the third quarter of the year at a car show in Germany, so expect to see it in early September at IAA Munich.

Without further ado, MINI intends to sell the new zero-emission Cooper in E and SE flavors. The base model will boast 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and a 40-kWh battery pack good for 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle. Step up to the more expensive version and power grows to 215 hp (160 kW) while a bigger 54-kWh is added for a maximum range of 400 kilometers (249 miles). As always, expect the EPA range for the US-spec models to be lower.

As far as size is concerned, we’re happy to report it will stay true to the MINI badge. It’s going to be 3860 mm (152 inches) long and 1435 mm (56.5 in) tall, with a wheelbase of 2525 mm (99.4 in). As with the outgoing model, the plan is to sell the EV exclusively as a three-door hatchback. That being said, the soon-to-be-replaced model did recently get a limited-run convertible special edition in Europe.

MINI says it will no longer limit top speed to 93 mph (150 km/h), but without specifying the vehicle’s top speed. Interestingly, a purely electric John Cooper Works version is officially coming, so expect more power at the expense of efficiency. Logic tells us the JCW will be introduced later in the life cycle, so look for a market launch at some point in 2025. The regular electric hatch is scheduled to go on sale next year.

At the world premiere programmed for Q3 2023, the electric hatchback will be joined by the next-generation Countryman in EV guise, which you can read about in our separate article.

Source: MINI