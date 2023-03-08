After teasing the third-generation Countryman at the beginning of the month from the BMW Leipzig Plant where it will be built, MINI is now sharing technical specifications concerning its new compact crossover. As strongly suggested by countless spy shots and teaser images of camouflaged prototypes, there’s nothing really mini about the vehicle.

Mechanically related to the BMW X1, the next-gen Countryman is going to be 4429 millimeters (174.3 inches) long and 1613 mm (63.5 in) tall, with a generous wheelbase of 2670 mm (105.1 in). It is slightly smaller than its platform-sharing BMW sibling, but still a lot bigger than the model it replaces. Making it substantially larger will allow MINI to sneak in a smaller crossover, the electric-only Aceman, later in 2024.

The not-so-mini crossover will be offered with a choice between two power outputs: 188 hp (140 kW) for the Countryman E and 268 hp (200 kW) for the Countryman SE ALL4. The “ALL4” suffix tells us the latter will employ AWD courtesy of an electric motor mounted on each axle. Regardless of which output you go for; the vehicle will draw its necessary juice from a 64-kWh battery pack.

As far as range is concerned, the less powerful two-wheel-drive model will be good for 440 kilometers (273 miles) in the WLTP cycle. Go for the more potent configuration and the figure will drop to 420 km (261 miles) between charging cycles. MINI says electric John Cooper Works models are in the works, without specifying when the zero-emission Countryman will receive the JCW treatment. When that happens, expect even more power.

Meanwhile, the regular electric Countryman is programmed to break cover at a German auto show in Q3 2023. That tells us we’ll see the vehicle at the beginning of September during IAA Munich. It’ll share the spotlight with the next-gen Cooper three-door electric hatchback, which you can read about in our separate article.

In related news, electric cars from MINI will no longer be electronically restricted to 150 km/h (93 mph). In addition, the new Countryman will keep the combustion engines but the plug-in hybrid powertrain is going to be discontinued.

Source: MINI