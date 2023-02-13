A new lengthy video released by BMW guides us through the many M Performance Parts available across the range. Although we’ve seen some of the tricked-our cars such as the orange M2 with its centerlock wheels, the 10-minute footage does show an absolute novelty. We’re talking about a 2024 X5 facelift with a carbon fiber front attachment and a roof-mounted glossy black roof spoiler at the back.

The SUV in question is an xDrive40i with the M Sport Package and painted in Mineral White Metallic. It also happens to have the upgraded M Sport brakes with red calipers to contrast the matte black wheels. Other notable upgrades include the dark kidney grille, carbon fiber side mirror caps, and Shadowline headlights.

Elsewhere, the video is a good opportunity to see an M340i LCI and an M3 Touring with M Performance Parts as well as a heavily upgraded i4 M50 in Frozen Portimao Blue. Of course, it’s the M2 that stands out from the crop, courtesy of its eye-catching livery and a plethora of carbon fiber body add-ons. Introduced in December 2022 at the Essen Motor Show, the high-performance coupe flaunts a massive rear wing and center-mounted quad exhaust tips.

Should the bank account handle even more upgrades, M Performance Parts extend on the inside where one can opt for carbon fiber and Alcantara goodies. There are also some truly peculiar items such as the M Performance fuel filler cap cover, an M-branded red towing tape, and door lock pins with the “world’s most powerful letter.”

To get an idea of how expensive BMWs can get with M Performance Parts, a Verde Mantis 330e was displayed at the same show in Essen with a price tag approaching €120,000. To put that number into perspective, a standard 330e starts at €60,500 (or €63,000 with xDrive) at home in Germany.

Source: BMW