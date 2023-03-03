At the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance event, BMW unveiled the X5 M Competition Facelift. Not only does it come with impressive performance features, but it also features the stunning launch color Isle of Man Green. The color was previously seen on the BMW M3 and M4. The standard BMW X5 M has been discontinued for 2024. Instead, only the BMW X5 Competition is available, which has undergone a minor facelift and now features a new engine, advanced technology, and updated design elements.

Revised front fascia

The 2024 BMW X5 M Competition boasts fresh headlights, taillights, bumpers, and a new kidney grille design similar to that of the X6 M, with horizontal slates instead of vertical ones. The front bumpers are more aggressive with zigzag shapes created by body-colored and black air intakes, but retain classic M design features like BMW M-style mirrors and quad exhausts.

Curved display and iDrive 8

Although the 2024 BMW X5 M Competition has received updates on the exterior, the most significant changes have occurred inside the vehicle. While the overall cabin design has remained unchanged, there are a few new design elements, such as the updated curved screen, and trim pieces. The new screen is a dual curved screen, similar to other new BMW models, running iDrive 8.

If you just look at the specs, you might think that not much has changed under the hood of the BMW X5 M Facelift. However, the car now features BMW’s new S68 engine, which is a significant improvement over the previous model’s S63. The new engine is a 48-volt mild-hybrid that produces the same 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque as before, but with better power capabilities and lower emissions.

48V mild hybrid

The updated engine is paired with the same eight-speed ZF auto and xDrive all-wheel drive system, which helps the X5 M accelerate from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds. The 48V mild-hybrid system features an electric motor, and the updated 8-Speed M Steptronic gearbox has new gear ratios and a sharper shift action.

BMW has also made some slight enhancements to the chassis and steering of the X5 M in order to improve its handling. This includes upgrades such as an improved steering gear for the Servotronic variable steering rack, revised toe-in values at the rear axle, increased stiffness in the rear of the vehicle, and reworked electronically controlled dampers.

Manufacturing commences at Spartanburg, South Carolina, in April 2023, with a base price of $123,295 (including destination) in the US market.