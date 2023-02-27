With the M2 G87 out and about, the M240i has been getting less attention in recent months. However, the M Performance model is still a force to be reckoned with in this segment where engines with more than four cylinders are becoming a rarity. A new drag race pits the xDrive version against a Volkswagen Golf Mk8 and a Cadillac CT4-V in the non-Blacking specification.

Looking at their technical specifications, the compact BMW has the most horsepower as its inline-six produces 382 hp or 57 more ponies than the Cadillac and an extra 67 hp compared to the VW. However, the turbocharged 3.0-liter rated at 369 pound-feet is down on torque by 11 lb-ft compared to the 2.7-liter inline-four of the CT4-V. It does have a substantial advantage of 59 lb-ft over the smaller 2.0-liter unit of the German hot hatchback.

All three have AWD and automatic transmissions, so channeling power to the road isn’t an issue. The BMW is the heaviest car of the trio, at 3,662 pounds, followed closely behind by the Cadillac (3,616 lbs) while the VW is much lighter, at 3,360 lbs. As always, numbers don’t tell the whole story as the outcome in a drag race also depends on the reaction of the drivers, the tires, and how quickly the gearbox responds.

The three drag races had an identical outcome as the M240i was the undisputed winner, with the Golf R taking second place while the CT4-V was dead last. It was the same story in the subsequent rolling races from 32 mph (50 km/h) and 50 mph (80 km/h) as the BMW effortlessly won both fights. Once again, the VW had to settle for second place, ahead of the larger American sedan.

The second-generation M2 won’t be necessarily any faster than the M240i in a straight line since BMW sells the car exclusively with a rear-wheel-drive configuration. There are some rumors about a potential M2 xDrive, but nothing has been decided yet.

Source: Sam CarLegion / YouTube