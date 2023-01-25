As expected, BMW is transitioning the 4 Series to the Operating System 8. The cars produced beginning this spring will have the latest-generation iDrive with the curved glass to echo the 3 Series LCI launched in 2022. As shown here, the German configurator has already been updated to reflect the new dashboard hosting a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen.

The change impacts all three body styles of the 4 Series: Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe, along with the M4 versions of the two-door models. We’ll remind you the i4 – essentially an electric Gran Coupe – has had this setup since its launch. In addition, the China-only i3 Sedan introduced last year also boasts BMW’s dual-screen setup.

2023 BMW 4 Series Convertible with iDrive 8 830x467

As we’ve seen on other models, the new infotainment hardware greatly simplifies the dashboard as the center console has far fewer conventional controls than before. Most of the functions – including the ones for the air conditioning – have been swallowed by the large display in BMW’s attempt to show that less is more. The new screen setup is standard across the range, from the least expensive 4 Series Coupe to the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible.

In related news, the 4er family gets a standard eight-speed automatic transmission with gearshift paddles on the steering wheels. The non-M cars are losing the bulky gear lever in favor of a small selector we’ve already seen on the facelifted 3 Series models, all the way up to the M340i. In addition, all versions will be fitted from the get-go with the M high-gloss Shadowline for the side window surrounds.

Elsewhere, BMW is adding the M interior trim strip in Aluminium Rhombicle anthracite to all 4 Series models while the M4 models receive a Sensatec (artificial leather) instrument panel. Exclusively for the M4 Coupe, customers will be able to order the car with high-gloss black or red M graphics applied onto the hood and trunk lid.

Source: BMW